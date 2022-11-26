Median Tasmanian pay is just over $81,000 and growing at less than the rate of inflation, which is anticipated at about 8 per cent.
Tasmanians are hurting, but there is a group of Tasmanians that are sitting pretty - the top executives of the state's biggest companies.
With the latest annual reports now published, data collected by The Examiner and The Advocate showed the average salary of chief executive officers of the top corporations in the state was nearly $500,000 - over six times the median salary of ordinary full-time Tasmanians.
Topping the pay chart was Mark Ryan, the CEO of fish farming group Tassal, which was recently acquired by Canadian company Cooke Inc.
Mr Ryan was paid a total of $1.55 million in the year to June, including a cash performance bonus of $688,800, and superannuation of $23,684.
Mr Ryan is also due to receive another $1.22 million from the sale of his packet of 234,512 Tassal shares. Cooke Inc agreed to buy the company for $5.23 per share.
It is not known what happened to Tassal executives' performance-based stock options following the takeover; Mr Ryan held 363,740 performance rights, but none had vested at the time of the deal.
Michael Cooper, CEO of Hobart-based Pure Foods Tasmania, was paid a total of $318,792 during the year, up from $277,000 the prior year; his pay included a $30,000 "profit share" bonus, despite the fact his company is yet to spin a profit.
The top earner of the various state-owned corporations was TT-Lines' Bernard Dwyer.
Mr Dwyer received $542,000 during the year, up 8.6 per cent from the prior year. The company meanwhile projected in its superannuation assumptions that employee wages would rise at just 3 per cent per annum.
Next was Hydro Tasmania's Ian Brooksbank, who took over as temporary CEO after the departure of Evangelista Albertini last November.
Mr Brooksbank, now appointed as CEO, has a contracted base salary of $498,000, but that does not include superannuation or bonuses. He earned $509,000 last year.
This year's annual report included a $475,000 'golden parachute' termination payment to Mr Albertini, who resigned in November 2021.
Including that termination payment, Mr Albertini was paid a total of $1.31 million for his 14-month tenure as CEO of Hydro Tasmania.
Steve Dietrich, CEO of TasRail, saw his remuneration jump 2.5 per cent, although his total remuneration for the year fell due to changes in leave entitlements.
At Tasports, chief financial officer and Launceston denizen Geoff Duggan received a termination payment of $303,371 - nearly double his base salary - when he resigned in February.
At Tasnetworks, new CEO Sean Mc Goldrick took over with a pay packet of $500,000.
But during the year, the transmission company's senior counsel, Phillippa Bartlett, resigned, taking with her a $420,000 payout for eight months' work. That included a termination payment of $254,000.
New TasWater CEO George Theo has come into the job with a myriad of problems, including a growing debt pile and aging infrastructure that is leaking water at three times the rate of equivalent utilities on the mainland.
He was paid $157,508 for three and a half months' work during the period. But his predecessor, Michael Brewster, who put in seven months and nine days' work before his resignation during the financial year, was paid $626,000 for the period, including a $118,000 termination payment, but excluding an $144,000 movement in accrued leave.
At the Tasmanian Public Finance Corporation - the entity responsible for managing the state's public debt - new CEO George Theo took home full year pay of $410,000 - a big jump over predecessor, Anton Voss, whose total remuneration was just $364,000 in the 2021 financial year.
The CEO salaries are among the biggest in Tasmania. The Premier, as an example, is paid just over $300,000 per annum; a government minister about $250,000; and a member of state parliament about $140,000.
But according to the latest figures from the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, Tassie CEOs are paid comparatively little.
The superannuation group earlier this year published its report on CEO pay in ASX 200 companies, which showed that median realised remuneration of ASX 200 CEOs was $3.17 million in the 2021 financial year.
Jessica Munday, secretary of Unions Tasmania, said the "bloated salaries" and the pay increases at a time when many Tasmanians were struggling showed how unfair the system is.
"CEOs have not been struggling to get pay rises... while regular workers have had to continue to fight tooth-and-nail for pay rises that even fall below CPI," she said.
"It's particularly galling when we have a range of public sector occupations that are the lowest-paid in the country, and Tasmanians are still the lowest-paid workers on average in the country."
She said there was always an argument to justify why CEOs should be paid the rates they are - such as attracting the best and brightest to the position.
"But we don't adopt the same reasoning for regular workers who provide our essential services or educate our kids."
ben.seeder@austcommunitymedia.com.au
