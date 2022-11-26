Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth again praised his team's never-say-die attitude after they stormed home to continue their dominance over Melbourne United.
Roth's men trailed for the majority of the game and found themselves five points down with four minutes remaining before ending the contest on a 13-4 run to stun the John Cain Arena crowd with a 94-90 win.
Milton Doyle was massive for the JackJumpers down the stretch, hitting several clutch shots. He led Tasmania with 23 points while Jack McVeigh added 17 points and seven rebounds and Sean MacDonald 14 points.
"In the huddle for the fourth quarter we said we wanted to hold them to 15 points and we held them to 15 points," Roth said.
"Our MO is always going to be a defensive-minded team but also to defend the island, the grit and the grind and I'm incredibly proud of these guys and the fight they have in them.
"They just never give up. It's not always pretty but the people in Tasmania expect us to fight like this, win or lose."
The result also continued the JackJumpers' recent dominance over United, who they have beaten in six of their last seven meetings.
"I guess I'm not that smart because I don't really see it that way, I just see it as another game," Roth added.
"I've said before, our rivalry is with anyone off the Tasmanian island so any time we play somebody it's a rivalry."
It was Melbourne's third straight loss despite Rayjon Tucker's double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds and Launceston-born captain Chris Goulding pouring in 21 points.
The JackJumpers' next match is away to Brisbane Bullets next Sunday.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
