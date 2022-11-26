The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania JackJumpers win at Melbourne United in NBL

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated November 27 2022 - 8:21am, first published 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton Doyle had a huge night for the JackJumpers in Melbourne. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth again praised his team's never-say-die attitude after they stormed home to continue their dominance over Melbourne United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.