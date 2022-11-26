Cricket Tasmania has announced the male under-17 and female under-16 squads to represent the state at national championships in January 2023.
The U17 men team, coached by Harry Nichols and Harry Allanby are scheduled to play in Hobart from January 17-24.
The squad includes Ricky Ponting's nephew, batsman Tom Dwyer, of Mowbray, Riverside all-rounder Aidan O'Connor, who is also in the state under-19s, Ethan Clark, of Sheffield, and Riley Stafford, of Wynyard.
Meanwhile the under-17 women's squad has a strong North-West contingent of Devonport's Chloe Casey and Payton Fulton plus Ella Scolyer, of Wynyard, and Payton Stewart, of Latrobe.
They will be coached by Marc Simmonds with assistance from Launceston stalwart Alistair Taylor plus Natalie Schilov and play in Canberra from January 5-12.
U17 men: Hamish Ayliffe (Kingborough), Jack Callinan (North Hobart), Ethan Clark (Sheffield), Zac Curtain (Kingborough), Luca Di Venuto (Clarence District), Tom Dwyer (Mowbray), Joseph McGann (Lindisfarne), Harry McHugh (North Hobart), Aidan O'Connor (Riverside), Luke Quinlan (Lindisfarne), Oscar Shinkfield (South Hobart-Sandy Bay), Riley Stafford (Wynyard), Jaxon Thorpe (Kingborough), Riley Whitelaw (Clarence District)
U16 women: Ava Baker (Kingborough), Mia Barwick (Glenorchy), Chloe Casey (Devonport), Nellie Cheek (North Hobart), Kate Cobern (Lindisfarne), Payton Fulton (Devonport), Ashlee Kennedy (Lindisfarne), Shelby Leonard (c, Kingborough), Sarah Lovell (North Hobart), Maggie Rogers (North Hobart), Josie Rose (Kingborough), Ella Scolyer (Wynyard), Hannah Scott (North Hobart), Payton Stewart (Latrobe)
