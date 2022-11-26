With six rounds completed, the Bowls North Premier League is suddenly one third completed as teams continue their fight for ladder positions.
Westbury and Invermay played the game of the round with the final margin being a mere two shots in favour of the visiting Invermay side.
Les Watts and Chris Lee were not able to be separated after their 25 ends as the scoreline read 26 apiece. Invermay's Gene Ayton's rink gave Julian Frost his first loss of the year with a massive 19-shot win. This left Westbury's Paul Lowery and Invermay's Bec Van Asch as the final rink to determine the result.
With the score reading 33 to 17 in favour of Lowery, Westbury trailed by three shots heading into the final end. Van Asch's rink managed to limit the damage on the final end to just one shot resulting in a two-shot overall win.
East Launceston played host to Launceston who have showed flashes of brilliance so far this year.
The game started out in just that way as Launceston skipped out to an early 10-shot lead overall. Kane Walker's rink turned the tide for East as they picked up a maximum score of eight shots against Rob Antel's rink.
The sniper's nightmare, David Minns, gave his team a pep-talk which worked as they managed to string together 10 ends straight to run out 29 to 16 winners over Trace Stewart. Sam Springer's rink completed the all-rink victory for East with a slender three shots to spare over John Borg. Drew Berwick was instrumental in his calling of the head for Springer.
Trevallyn put last week's result behind them and came away with a strong win over the visiting Cosgrove Park. It was all sunshine and rainbows during the early stages for Lucas Howell's rink as they quickly found themselves leading 17 to nothing over Rob Krushka. Young Chase Kubacki made his first appearance for Trevallyn and took to the challenge like a duck to water.
The middle stages saw the Krushka rink turn their fortunes around with Shane Wain and Peter Lawrence piling their bowls in close proximity to the jack. Unfortunately for them Howell's rink rallied and ran away 34 to 17 victors.
Shane Boden put up a good tussle with Michael Sims' rink but the last five ends belonged to Trevallyn with birthday boy, Nathan Rutherford, playing some exquisite bowls for the fan club that had lined the balcony to watch. Luke Patterson's rink was the one shining light for Cosgrove Park as they defeated Sean Alderson by seven shots after threatening to cover the overall margin earlier in the proceedings.
Bridport caused the upset of the week on home soil against the visiting Kings Meadows with Chris Walker once again the star of the show.
Walker and his rink were in fine form, getting better as the day went on to eventually record a 34 to 14 win over Rae Simpson. This would be the only winning rink for Bridport but it proved enough to secure the overall as Wayne Churchill was narrowly defeated by Byron Slater and Eddie Walker succumbed to Shane Davern by 12.
Deloraine almost created a bigger upset as they hosted the ladder leading Longford in what would be an extremely tight finish.
David Heathcote and Daniel Baker were inspired by the T20 World Cup and proceeded to have an extremely high-scoring affair with the final result reading 29 apiece.
Keith Davis got the better of Joey Thomas, who was standing in for the absent Jarrod Howard, with an eight-shot win as they looked to hand Longford their first defeat of the year.
Chris Roach was elevated to skip his rink in Mark Strochnetter's absence and managed to record a 10-shot win over John Samphier - enough to cover the eight-shot deficit and walk away with the overall win.
Results: Trevallyn 77 d Cosgrove Park 61; Bridport 70 d Kings Meadows 63; Westbury 73 lt Invermay 75; East Launceston 81 d Launceston 56; Deloraine 68 lt Longford 70
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.