Trevallyn, Bridport, Invermay, East Launceston and Longford victorious in Bowls North

By Michael Sims
Updated November 26 2022 - 7:32pm, first published 7:20pm
Invermay's Gene Ayton was victorious at Westbury on Saturday. Picture by Paul Scambler

With six rounds completed, the Bowls North Premier League is suddenly one third completed as teams continue their fight for ladder positions.

