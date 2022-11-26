The Examiner
Second consecutive century for Fazal Nawab in Longford's big win

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
Updated November 26 2022 - 8:46pm, first published 8:45pm
Longford's Fazal Nawab hits one on the off-side en route to another century. Picture by Paul Scambler

Longford opener Fazal Nawab has found a rich vein of form, hitting his second century in as many matches to inspire a victory over the Diggers.

