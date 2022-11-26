Longford opener Fazal Nawab has found a rich vein of form, hitting his second century in as many matches to inspire a victory over the Diggers.
Having made 112 last week, the in-form batter reached 118 off 109 balls today despite several other top-order batters failing.
With former coach Josh Adams (28) now batting at six, the pair rekindled their partnership and helped the Tigers to 233 as Peter Lucas (4-36) and skipper Lockie Mitchell (4-55) finished the pick of the Diggers' bowlers.
Unfortunately for the Diggers, they weren't able to get things going in the batting innings, dismissed for just 46, resulting in a 187-run loss.
Ali Worth was the sole batter to make double figures, finishing with 16, while the wickets were shared as Richard Howe and Babar Khan finished with three, Patrick Morehouse two and Sam Henley one.
Nawab was not the only centurion of the round as Evandale Panthers captain-coach Jonty Manktelow cashed in against ACL.
The batting all-rounder crafted an unbeaten 106 as his side set ACL the target of 4-233 off their 40 overs.
The Bluebacks fell short, dismissed for 180 in the 36th over, giving the Panthers a 53-run win and ending ACL's run of two consecutive victories.
In his three-figure knock, Manktelow had a 98-run stand with experienced teammate Grant Davern (59), a 74-run partnership with Malindu Wasala (19) and finished with a 40-run stanza with Jacob Walker.
Manktelow also chipped in with the ball as the wickets were shared around, taking 2-29 as Walker claimed 2-31 and Sam McLean 2-42.
Hadspen avoided defeat in a tight two-wicket victory over Perth.
Dismissing the Demons for 126, it looked like it would be another trademark comfortable Chieftains win in the second-versus-third showdown.
However, Perth had them on the ropes, with it taking a 52-run stand between Sithara Perera and Liam Reynolds, Perera's individual 42 and some late hitting from Dean Stephens (17*) to get the reigning premiers over the line.
The Chieftains were 2-10 early with the returning Thanuka Dabare and the in-form Adam House in the sheds before Reynolds and Perera got them out of trouble.
Perth's leg-spinning vice-captain Jonty Richardson was on fire with the ball, taking 4-25, while Matthew Walton played a lone hand with the bat, reaching his half-century before being dismissed for the milestone.
Legana and Trevallyn played a cracker of a contest at the Durhams' home ground but it would be the latter who were victorious by 14 runs.
Trevallyn reached 8-223 batting first as former Riverside all-rounder Matthew Kerrison raised the bat for the first time this season with 57 off 77 balls.
Daniel Kirk joined him with 55 off 62 and the returning Vivek Barot smacked 32 off 23 to help boost the total to its heights.
Legana's Randeep Singh continued his form with 4-37 and stand-in captain Mike Dunn bowled well for a tidy 2-25 off eight.
Like their opponents, the Durhams had two batters pass 50 in the form of Sarabjit Singh (57) and Johan Lemon (51) but outside of Adam Bourke's 21, they had no other back-up - falling just short of picking up their third win of the year.
Barot (4-35) and Kerrison (3-28) backed up their batting efforts with the ball.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
