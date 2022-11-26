Tennis North won regional bragging rights, defeating the North-West Coast in the North versus North-West Challenge on Saturday.
Held in Launceston, the third annual event saw more than 80 athletes compete over five sections - A-grade, A-reserve, women's, over 45s and over 60s.
The Northern side won four of the five divisions - with the North-West picking up the victory in the over 45s.
Tennis North committee member Ben Holden, who did plenty of the event organisation alongside president Craig Boyce, praised the North-West team for their efforts on the road.
"The North-West did a good job as the travelling team, it's always tough," he said.
"I know we struggle when we're the travelling team and it will be interesting to see how we go next year."
The closest division of the day was the A-grade event, which was actually tied 12 rubbers apiece, with the North eventually winning 149 games to 130.
The Northern side had to win the last match to tie things with Campbell Young and Jack Heathcote getting the job done in their doubles.
With each team having 42 players, Holden praised the competitors for their commitment to one of the largest tennis events in the state.
"It's a pretty good effort to get this many players playing as people don't seem to want to give up their weekends too much these days," he said.
"We had a wide variety of players with young girls and boys as well playing in the seniors, giving them different types of tennis than what they are used to - I'm sure they will learn from that."
The tournament also featured athletes with a disability for the first time, with their scores going towards the over-45s section.
With the scheduled North-West player recovering from a broken leg, Northern athlete Connor Sheppard was drawn to play on the North-West team, getting the win over Jason Cooper.
Holden is hopeful the tournament will grow to feature a whole section of players with a disability, while he also believes a junior division will return.
North: Campbell Young
North-West: Alex Johnstone
North: Arwen Koesmapahlawan
North-West: Gus Smit
North: Jo Thwaites
North-West: Paige Jacobson
North: Mark French
North-West: Scott Leary
North: Greg Porter
North-West: David Johnston
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.