Max Cairns wins superclass men's category at BMX national titles

The BMX national titles finished with a bang at St Leonards on Saturday.
Launceston became the first national championships in the world to include Para BMX and there were nine competitors in the 14-plus age category.
Meanwhile, Victoria's Max Cairns won the superclass men's event in 29.847 seconds ahead of fellow Victorian Bodi Turner and Queenslander Jesse Asmus.
Cairns turned the tables after finishing runner-up to Turner in the elite men's on Thursday.
Olympian Saya Sakakibara, who has been away from the track due to concussion, topped off a brilliant return to racing.
The Sydney-based rider defended her superclass women's national title after enjoying success on the Gold Coast last year.
The 23-year-old also won the elite women's on Thursday.
Victoria's Bella May, who won the junior elite women's earlier in the week, finished third to round out a solid week of racing.
Results:
Superclass men
Superclass women
Junior superclass men
Junior superclass women
30-plus open wheel men's
30-plus open wheel women's
Para 8-13 girls
Para 14-plus
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
