Drop in development shows residential peak passed

The City of Launceston had a $145 million decrease in development application value from the 2020-21 financial year. Experts say COVID was not the only reason.
Building applications had dropped by more than 100 since the last financial year for Launceston.
In the previous financial year, Launceston had 808 building applications, but for 2021-22, there were 687.
Development applications had a financial value difference of $145 million.
READ MORE: Stellar lineup sorted for MONA FOMA 2023
In 2020-21 the financial value of the development applications was $383 million which was a record year for Launceston council. The 2021-22 year was valued at $238 million.
There were around 100 fewer development applications in the 2021-22 financial year compared to the year before.
Master Builders Tasmania chief executive Matthew Pollock said he anticipated construction projects to remain strong for another five years, but barriers in planning schemes have made working through projects more difficult.
"It's one thing that the industry has been calling on for some time is to ensure projects that are announced in the budget, those investment commitments met, so that industry can better plan and particularly resource to deliver them," he said.
READ MORE: Labor hits government COVID policy
The 2021-22 financial value was more on par with years previous to 2020-21, with an average financial value of around $211 million and 659 applications.
Struggles to get builders and supplies were well reported in 2022, but the construction industry has highlighted issues in the bureaucracy.
Mr Pollock was concerned about local governments struggling to meet infrastructure commitments.
"There are efficiencies in the planning scheme that would make it easier to get development projects across the line and we have creeping trend where the planning processes for major projects, in particular, are getting more complex, which means it takes longer to get major projects off the drawing board and into the construction phase," he said.
Mr Pollock said there were "legacy issues" from COVID, such as supply constraints.
"We're also seeing capacity constraints in the labour market," he said.
"For construction, the labour force isn't there to deliver out the volume of pipeline that we have forecast ahead of us."
READ MORE: Man denies having tendency for young girls
Mr Pollock said the largest development in the Launceston area was the university and the boom for residential construction had passed.
"Commercial construction has seen some growth in activity since COVID," he said.
"That's because we had several projects shelved or delayed while developers better understood what the market was doing. As a result, many of those projects have come back online."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.