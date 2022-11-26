No jail sentence for man on 66 charges

A man who committed numerous offences of motor vehicle stealing and drug driving, as well as evasion, was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court last week.
Timothy Paul Cox had pleaded guilty to 66 charges, which resulted in prosecutions stating the facts for more than an hour and a half.
Cox pleaded guilty to burglary, motor vehicle stealing, stealing, evasion (aggravated circumstance), escape, disobeying a red light, driving with illicit drugs present in his oral fluid, stating a false name, possessing ammunition, selling controlled drugs (minor) as well as a number of other offences.
On May 16, Cox was travelling against the flow of traffic on a one-way street and travelled without his headlights in darkness.
He also drove through a fence and onto a soccer oval on Birch Avenue, as well as through two fences and onto a netball court. He was also charged with evasion and stealing petroleum.
On June 21, 2022, on Vermont Road at Mowbray, Cox was recklessly driving a car that he had stolen. Police attempted to take action, however, Cox took steps to avoid apprehension.
On the same day, Cox disobeyed a red traffic signal and entered a roundabout when not safe to do, and also drove 100km/h in a 50km/h zone. At the time, he was also found to be in possession of an ice pipe.
In another incident on March 28, 2022, Cox was driving in West Launceston and took action to avoid police by failing to pull over. While in lawful custody, Cox escaped.
Police found Cox to be in possession of cannabis, an ICE pipe, methamphetamine, and a hatchet.
On May 27, 2022, Cox was in possession of a firearm, and did not have an appropriate licence to be in control of the weapon. He was also charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition.
On February 21, 2021, Cox entered a business on Victoria Street at Youngtown and stole stationary, sunglasses, a clock and a radio to the value of $1000.
On numerous occasions, Cox would also steal petrol and cards. On January 31, 2022, Cox stole a wallet containing $1000 cash.
In sentencing, Magistrate Evan Hughes said the only thing which stopped Cox's offending spree over the course of 18 months was the fact he was taken into custody.
"That offending included five separate evasions under aggravating circumstances. Some of those contain very serious examples of evading," Mr Hughes said.
"You have a poor record with similar offending, including evading offences in 2019," he said.
Mr Hughes said it was clear that drugs had played a part in Cox's life over a long period of time.
"It seems to me there would be a great deal of benefit to you to be able to address the source of your addiction.
Cox was placed on a drug treatment order.
"Being placed on a drug treatment order is not a soft option. In fact, it is a more difficult option than simply serving a term of imprisonment," Mr Hughes said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.