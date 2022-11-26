An application for a 29-lot subdivision in George Town was passed by the planning authority at the most recent George Town Council meeting.
The applicants, 6ty° Pty Ltd, submitted their application for the residential subdivision in August, with the proposed site located at 57 Elizabeth Street and Adjoining Road Reserves, George Town.
The subject site is a 22,600m2 lot that is predominantly surrounded by residential uses and vacant residential land.
The development will include the extension of Davies Street, Elizabeth Street and Wellington Street, within the existing road reserves, along with the development of two cul-de-sacs.
The lots are intended to be fully serviced with connections to the stormwater, sewage and reticulated water networks and the footpath network will also be expanded throughout the subdivision.
The proposed lots are also intended for a range of residential developments. Future non-residential use will be addressed within a separate planning application to ensure compatibility if/when any such application is received.
According to the application, due to the residential nature of the development, it is anticipated that the sites will contain dwellings as the dominant form of future development.
In their development application, the planners said the site was flat and largely free of natural hazards.
"A large portion of the lot remains entirely fee of the hazard band with sufficient area to allow the development of a dwelling," the application reads.
"Visual amenity and attractiveness of urban environment is not impacted by the proposal, as the existing land that the proposal is encompassing is relatively sparse," it said.
The proposal will result in roads and footpath infrastructure being created and are designed to connect to the existing footpath network and create walkable loops, as well as connection to the Kanamaluka Trail.
The development application for the subdivision is subject to several conditions. All works, including infrastructure and landscaping, must be commenced under the direct supervision of a civil engineer and completed to the satisfaction of Council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.