South Launceston and Riverside went whack in Greater Northern Cup round nine, both scoring more than 250 runs on their way to victories on Saturday.
Knights captain Jeremy Jackson couldn't have been prouder of his side's inspired performance against finals contender Sheffield.
"It was our most complete game of cricket for the year and probably for the past couple of seasons," he said.
Coach Nathan Philip took his fine season to another level with an unbeaten century.
The astonishing knock of 101 from 58 balls featured seven sixes and three fours.
It came after Jackson (72), Mackenzie Barker (49 from 50 balls) and Sisitha Jayasinghe (22) laid the foundation for the 5-273 total.
"It was pleasing three guys in our top order were able to turn starts into substantial contributions and obviously we've seen Flip (Nathan Philip) play some special innings in our time but that was as special as it gets," Jackson said.
The captain was happy to keep Sheffield to 189.
"They came out pretty hard, Alex King opened the batting and there was a clear intent to get after us early," Jackson said.
"They got off a to flyer but I was happy with the way the boys stuck to their guns and weathered that storm."
Riverside raced to 3-257 after openers Tom Garwood and Ramesh Sundra put on a 115-run stand against Burnie at West Park Oval.
Garwood made 60 from 80 balls while Sundra was more patient with his 35 from 72.
Scoring at almost a run a ball, Cooper Anthes (70*) and skipper Peter New (60*) combined for 138 which put the game beyond doubt.
"We set ourselves a goal today to do the basics of cricket and I think we covered all of those," New said.
"We had a couple of really good batting partnerships and we managed to keep wickets in hand which let us accelerate at the end. Then with the ball we did the same thing - the boys bowled in partnerships well."
New said opening bowlers Tom Lewis (1-21) and Lyndon Stubbs (2-11) created pressure early which set the tone for the victory.
The captain was impressed with Anthes who returned to the side from the Greater Northern Raiders.
"He was super today, he gave himself time at the crease, he didn't panic, he probably didn't get off to the start he wanted but he knew if he got himself in and occupied the crease, the runs would come at the end," New said.
Launceston stand-in skipper Jackson Miller said his group didn't make enough runs against Wynyard at NTCA no. 1.
The Lions, who recorded 138, found themselves in trouble early with Sam Elliston-Buckley, Tom Gray and Nikhil Bhatkar dismissed within minutes to see them 3-8.
The Tigers' Yasaswi Vallabhaneni, who claimed 3-22, was the man causing the damage and had each of them caught.
Wynyard, who finished 7-139, got the runs in 42 overs.
"We were probably 30 or 40 runs short, which is really disappointing, we really should have been more competitive with the bat," Miller said.
"We probably didn't play some great shots but to Wynyard's credit they bowled a good length and it was hard to get them away."
Miller said his bowlers battled hard.
"The wicket flattened out in the afternoon so it was a bit easier to bat on but I thought our bowlers did a good job - there were just not enough runs on the board," he said.
Reigning champions Westbury, who could only manage 125, suffered a shock loss to a young Devonport outfit at Ingamells Oval.
Orions captain Tyler Dell, who whacked a six to finish the match, was the difference with his 68 not out.
Shamrocks skipper Daniel Murfet labelled it 'a very un-Westbury-like performance'.
"Which is really disappointing because we had full confidence we'd be able to come out and play a good game of cricket and it didn't go that way," he said.
"We had a good little start with the bat and we weren't able to make the most of that through the middle.
"And we let ourselves down in the field a bit."
It all turned haywire when Westbury lost 6-17 after being 1-51.
"We believe we've got a lot of depth in our batting and guys that bat low in our list are good-quality batters and have batted well in the past and today was probably an opportunity for a few of those guys - so it was a bit disappointing no-one was able to stand up in the end," Murfet said.
Devonport recorded their first win of the season which thrilled the skipper, Dell.
"To get a win today especially against a really good side like Westbury is exciting for the group and club," he said.
"We didn't bowl great to start with and then pulled it back through the middle and got a couple of lucky wickets early on but we ended up bowling well as a group.
"We probably bowled and fielded the best we have all year so it's exciting moving forward."
Dell said it was a tough total to chase given Westbury's strong bowling group.
"It was a bit of a weird one, the wicket was pretty difficult to score on but it wasn't too bad to just defend and stay in there," he said.
Ulverstone broke Mowbray's winning streak with a convincing victory at River Park.
Mowbray's 167 appeared to be a strong total but then Ulverstone (3-168) reeled it in just 27 overs.
The Eagles made a shaky start to their innings, losing captain Luke Scott for a duck before Spencer Hayes, Lachie Dakin, and Ishang Shah fell soon after.
At 4-26, the Eagles needed something and Thomas Dwyer (43), James Storay (15) and Sam Canny (38) dug in.
Ulverstone opener Connor Tuson (52) and captain Alex Wynwood (48 not out) got most of the runs.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
