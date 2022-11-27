AFL and McLachlan's stadium price is too high

If you walked through a park in the Northern suburbs, you'd be shocked to know that it was looked after by the same council that tends to Princes or St George's Square. Take the Mount Stuart Reserve for example. A large park accessed by a number of people, is often rendered unusable by calf high grass, that then when cut, is left to lay across all areas, including covering the walkways and playground; anyone who dare think they might stroll across the unpathed area would be left covered in itchy dry grass - something that we would be shocked to see in the city's more affluent suburbs. What are meant to be garden beds are rife with even higher weeds, near waist deep.

