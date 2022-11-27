AFL and McLachlan's stadium price is too high

Oh, The Secret's Out - Tasmanians Do It Differently (Examiner, November 19).
So the Tasmanian Government are willing to pay the ransom demanded by the AFL regarding the Hobart Stadium.
Thank goodness our Premier was not the CEO of Medibank. I am in favour of our own Tassie Team, but not at the price demanded by Mr McLachlan.
Robert Douglas,
Prospect Vale
If you walked through a park in the Northern suburbs, you'd be shocked to know that it was looked after by the same council that tends to Princes or St George's Square. Take the Mount Stuart Reserve for example. A large park accessed by a number of people, is often rendered unusable by calf high grass, that then when cut, is left to lay across all areas, including covering the walkways and playground; anyone who dare think they might stroll across the unpathed area would be left covered in itchy dry grass - something that we would be shocked to see in the city's more affluent suburbs. What are meant to be garden beds are rife with even higher weeds, near waist deep.
The Northern suburbs are filled with young families that should be being encouraged to spend time outside enjoying our public spaces. We're not asking the council for much - cut the grass a little more regularly and catch it when you do, tend to the out of control weeds so that we can enjoy the garden beds, just like you would for a park in East Launceston or Newstead. Good public spaces that people feel they can use change health outcomes. We pay rates and we deserve it too.
May Jones,
Newnham
Marinus CEO Bess Clark is getting plenty of media as her PR team pivot from the debunked 'jobs and growth' narrative to 'helping the Mainland transition to renewables'.
When TasNetworks first ran cover for a foreign renewables company setting up a transmission line from Robbins Island to Staverton, there was no greenwash about climate or 'helping' anyone - it was about investors selling privately owned power to the Mainland for a profit, with TasNet taking a cut. But now that Tasmanians are discovering Marinus and TasNetworks' new grid don't benefit us, Marinus are claiming we should pay for it because it's 'for the greater good'.
Independent analysis debunks Marinus claims of economic benefit, and the climate angle is a joke when TasNetworks are happy to bulldoze critical ecosystems for their transmission easements. Mainland States are planning their own transition and don't need our power. Here, we're giving away our wind energy and keeping none to transition Tasmania to a sustainable, all-electric economy.
Marinus is a con, and we're being played for suckers by PR professionals.
Ben Marshall,
Loongana
I have watched some of the daily proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament particularly over the last couple of days and I'm disgusted at the toxic attack on one particular member by the leader of another Party.
This leader has been repeatedly sanctioned over the continuous attacks on this member, but it seems to make no difference.
The person being attacked has had to put up with these unsubstantiated allegations for months now and it must be very draining .
The leader who is carrying out this tirade can't realise the damage being caused to oneself, the Party, but most importantly to the person being attacked.
It's hard to believe in this day and age that this could be tolerated, but politicians can hide under the cover of Parliamentary Privilege whereby they say almost anything in the confines of four walls of the chamber, but woe betide any politician if they utter it outside the chamber as they could be up for defamation.
The other unfortunate aspect is that there were school students in the chamber and what must they think?
Some of them might have aspirations of one day being a politician, but I reckon with this sort of behaviour they will think twice.
Ron Riley, Launceston
