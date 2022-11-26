Readers ask, where is the Binalong Bay weed plan?

The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Where is the Binalong Bay weed plan?

November 27 2022 - 6:00am
The weeds along the Binalong Bay foreshore have been flourishing and ignored for many years, and the new footpath has opened up the soil for seeds from these to proliferate. Several months ago, after walking the path, I wrote to the council and suggested it engage the services of Todd Dudley and his team. (All proven weed management and identification experts who have removed millions of weeds throughout Break O'Day over the years.)

