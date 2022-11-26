Readers ask, where is the Binalong Bay weed plan?

I know nothing about illegal tree removal, although it's clear that many trees have gone. I have seen council workers cutting lengthy branches off the blue gums on many occasions over the years, they are getting thinner every year and several are sickening from poor cutting techniques resulting in dieback. These trees are disappearing at an alarming rate, as are the endangered swift parrots that rely on them. All this to clear for visiting cars, or views.... ban them from parking there,and leave the vegetation for the birds, they are much more important.