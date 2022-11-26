Readers ask, where is the Binalong Bay weed plan?

The weeds along the Binalong Bay foreshore have been flourishing and ignored for many years, and the new footpath has opened up the soil for seeds from these to proliferate. Several months ago, after walking the path, I wrote to the council and suggested it engage the services of Todd Dudley and his team. (All proven weed management and identification experts who have removed millions of weeds throughout Break O'Day over the years.)
I was told their weeds officer was "in the process of developing a weed management plan"! If that is still the council's response, it must be a huge plan.
Why not just get Todd and his team out there to pull them out and follow up with a management plan to get rid of seedlings coming up from last year's seed drop?
If anyone wants to do a bit of weeding while we wait for the management plan, they are easily identified using the Council's Weed booklet!
I know nothing about illegal tree removal, although it's clear that many trees have gone. I have seen council workers cutting lengthy branches off the blue gums on many occasions over the years, they are getting thinner every year and several are sickening from poor cutting techniques resulting in dieback. These trees are disappearing at an alarming rate, as are the endangered swift parrots that rely on them. All this to clear for visiting cars, or views.... ban them from parking there,and leave the vegetation for the birds, they are much more important.
As for a"divergence in views",... weeds are weeds and obvious to those that know them!
Honestly, what has happened to plain speaking and action? Beris Hansberry, public officer, North East Bioregional Network, Goulds Country
We wish to respond to comments made about the Binalong Bay foreshore by the Break O Day Council and Parks and Wildlife attributed to them in "Conservationist claims ratepayer felled view impeding tree: 23/11/22
1. The Council claimed they had yet to be contacted regarding the felled Blue Gum. The council was contacted on September 5 by email and replied to that email.
2. Council asserted that Parks rather than the council was responsible for responsibility related to illegal vegetation removal even though the council leases the area
3. Council stated the "area is better than it has ever been" when in fact, it has unprecedented levels of weeds smothering native vegetation
4. Council said that the footpath constructed "removed a significant amount of weeds", which is true because the foreshore is full of weeds but also neglected to mention they also removed a significant amount of native vegetation, including threatened Eucalyptus globulus/Melaleuca ericifolia forest. The "footpath" construction included native vegetation clearing, bridge construction, significant rock works etc., but no development application was approved for these works
5. Council stated they were "in the process of developing a weed management plan for the Binalong Bay foreshore, " which we have yet to see. Even though our group has undertaken more weed management than Council or Parks in the Binalong Bay area in recent years, the council does not allow our group to directly contact the council's Weed Officer to coordinate weed control efforts
6. The council's works team may visit the site "daily to three times a week." Still, they clearly are not doing any weed management, which is not their fault but indicative of a lack of priority by management to carry out such activities.
It was also disappointing that Parks did not acknowledge the foreshore area's poor state and assure that this would be rectified.
Putting aside all of the above, the key takeaway messages are that the council must do better with their management of weeds and remnant coastal vegetation on the Binalong Bay foreshore lease area and, more broadly, Parks and Wildlife need a considerable increase in funding from the State Government to manage weeds on their land. Todd Dudley, president, North East Bioregional Network, St Marys
For those complaining Launceston lacks Christmas spirit, check the calendar ... it is only November. Annie Reynolds, George Town
