Exeter High School students are doing what they can for homeless Ukraine citizens

By Duncan Bailey
November 26 2022 - 3:00pm
Year nine Exeter High School students Ciria Williams, Bella Topperwien and Jess Butler are raising funds for a ShelterBox for people made homeless by the war in Ukraine. Picture by Paul Scambler.

Students from Exeter High School are raising money to send a ShelterBox, a long-term shelter solution, to families afflicted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

