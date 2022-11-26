Students from Exeter High School are raising money to send a ShelterBox, a long-term shelter solution, to families afflicted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
ShelterBox works with disaster-inflicted families worldwide to provide emergency shelter and essential items.
Exeter Teacher Catherine Yole said the idea came when her class looked at conflict in different areas worldwide.
"The Australian curriculum asks us to teach students about World War One, and whilst it's really important we know about it, the students should be able to relate to things that are happening around them today as well," Ms Yole said.
"We started talking about the conflict in Ukraine and making comparisons between old conflict and new.
"Conflict is part of our human condition and we started doing a lot of work in that area and then got the kids on board with what's happening in Ukraine."
She said watching interviews with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and documentaries on the war sparked empathy in the students towards the Ukraine conflict.
"My leadership team looked online at what we could do and we found the shelter box, so we contacted the Rotary Club, who were happy to help out," Ms Yole said.
Shelter boxes are much more than a big tent. They come with water filters, blankets, solar heating, lights, and utensils.
They cost about $1000 each, and Ms Yole said the students had raised about $500.
"The ShelterBox costs about $1000 and anything after that we can raise we'll use to put together some resource packs for students in Ukraine," she said.
"Even if they don't have a school to attend anymore, hopefully, we can supply them with some resources to continue their learning."
Year nine student Ciara Williams said learning about the situation in Ukraine inspired her and her peers to learn more about the conflict.
"We started getting involved when Ms Yole told us about the ShelterBox and we all started giving our input and thought it was a great idea," she said.
"We're also going to try and contact students our age in Ukraine and see how the conflict is impacting them."
Exeter student Jess Butler said they're working to make a 'peace pole' with the phrase "Peace will Prevail" inscribed in four different languages, which will stand at the front of the school.
"I think it shows how we're trying to bring peace back," she said.
Students were required to write an essay on conflict as part of the project, but year nine student Bella Topperwien decided to take a different approach and illustrated her own story instead.
"Instead of writing an essay like everyone else, I got the opportunity to illustrate a book. I thought it was a good idea because sometimes it's easier to tell a story through pictures rather than words," she said.
"This book is about a Ukrainian girl who lives in a bunker, finds a time machine and travels through different wars to understand how conflict is part of the human condition.
"I think it's a source of comfort in a way, knowing similar things happened in the past that was resolved."
West Tamar Rotary member Neil Warnock said the club had an existing partnership with Exeter High School and regularly involved students in Rotary projects.
"Ms Yole came to me with the idea of raising money for a ShelterBox and we jumped on board," Mr Warnock said.
Launceston Rotary Club member and ShelterBox ambassador Bill Dobson said the shelters are designed for extended families for long periods.
"These shelters become people's homes. For some, it's been their home for five or six years," Mr Dobson said.
"The mantra behind it is it provides shelter, warmth and dignity."
Fundraising will continue into the next year and donations can be made simply by calling Exeter High School at (03) 6394 4366.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
