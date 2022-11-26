It was 50 years ago when Maria Island was declared a National Park, and the island's first ranger remembers the iconic island fondly.
Rex Gatenby now lives 150 kilometres away from the island in Trevallyn with his wife Marie.
"I started as a Wildlife Ranger in 1968 with the Animal and Birds Protection Board on Maria Island," Mr Gatenby said.
He was there, along with his family, to help introduce a number of endemic wildlife species to the island which became a national park in 1971.
It was his love of the outdoors that drew him to the role and a new challenge after working as a lighthouse keeper on Tasman Island and Cape Sorell.
Maria Island features historic ruins, sweeping bays, rugged cliffs and mountains, and remarkable wildlife.
The wildlife includes native pademelons, forester kangaroos, Bennett's wallabies, Flinders Island wombats, Cape Barren geese and Tasmanian native hens.
After the penal settlement was abandoned - from the 1830s up until 1930, Maria Island was home to a small farming and fishing community. There are still remnants of farmhouses, shearing sheds and pens, and old fences.
As a ranger, Mr Gatenby and his family were some of the few people on the island and were self-sufficient. To feed themselves, they kept milking cows, pigs, chickens, and ducks and a vegetable garden.
Wildlife was one of the priorities for Mr Gatenby as the island's fauna was in decline.
Due to the lack of a presence on the island, there was nothing stopping people from poaching the wildlife until the ranger took up residence.
"My job was to look after the animals once they delivered them to me and keep the poachers away," he said.
The island was declared a sanctuary during Mr Gatenby's tenure.
Wildlife Rangers on mainland Tasmania would trap animals and bring them over to the island for Mr Gatenby to introduce. He would house them in a 50-acre enclosure to let them adjust to their new surroundings before releasing them into the wild.
A smaller enclosure existed behind the historic Darlington building "Coffee Palace", which encompassed part of Bernacchi creek. Mr Gatenby also enclosed a gutted convict building with chicken wire to establish an aviary for the introduced cockatoos.
One kangaroo, in particular, made a mark on the family, and that was a forester called 'Skippy.'
"We raised him from a joey, and he hung around as a pet," the ranger said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.