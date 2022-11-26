The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Former Maria Island ranger looks back on 50 year anniversary

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
November 27 2022 - 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex with some of the models he has built, the windmill and the cottage on the top level are replicas from Maria Island. Picture supplied

It was 50 years ago when Maria Island was declared a National Park, and the island's first ranger remembers the iconic island fondly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.