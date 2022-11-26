Rhys Robotham will take comfort in a 68-second cushion when he embarks on the final stage of the Tour of Tasmania on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Queenslander laid the foundations for his biggest win on Saturday's undulating 79-kilometre third stage from Spreyton to Sheffield.
"The team came in with a plan and the boys just went hard from the gun," he added. "We had a couple of guys who just ripped it up that first climb and we tried to spread out the bunch as much as we could from there.
"I just went turn for turn with the guys to see what I could do. Eventually on the last few climbs into Sheffield I managed to get away and I just put my head down. I was pretty happy with it."
Robotham won in 2h10:16, finishing nearly a minute ahead of the field. His BridgeLane teammate Zac Marriage won the sprint for second place from Carter Bettles (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) and the day's most aggressive rider Matthew Greenwood (Tandem Co) with Launceston's Liam Johnston (InForm TMX Make) coming in fifth (+1:13) and Sam Fox (BridgeLane) 11th (+2:10).
The two former Launceston College students are the leading Tasmanians overall with Johnston fifth (+2:00) and Fox sixth (+2:13). Johnston is also third in the young rider classification.
Robotham's sizable winning margin has given him a healthy lead on general classification, sitting 1:08 ahead of Greenwood with just the Devonport criterium remaining.
Somewhat unsurprisingly for a former mountain bike world championship representative, Fox is dominating the mountain classification with 12 points, twice that of Greenwood in second place.
Launceston duo Hamish McKenzie (ACA) and Josh Wilson (Team Tas) were among those that failed to finish the stage.
Roxsolt Liv SRAM rider Justine Barrow is in complete control of the women's event, winning the stage by more than a minute to lead overall by +1:04 as well as the sprint and mountain classifications.
"It was a brilliant stage with so much climbing, it definitely suited me and I attacked it from the start," Barrow said.
"Climbing is my happy place, so it was where I could make up time."
Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (ITM) sits 11th overall at +8:22 and sixth in the young rider classification.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.