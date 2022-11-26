Many thought it would never actually come to pass - but the eyes of the world are finally on Qatar.
It's probably also true to say that a great many more think it should never have been so - but it is.
Australia, it should be remembered, fancied its chance of hosting the FIFA World Cup - the men's version that is - either this year or the edition staged for years ago.
An amount in the vicinity of $45 million was expended by the Australian bid trying to convince the governing fathers at FIFA to grant the island continent the rights to hold its biggest event on its shores - but history records that only one of them was remotely convinced.
The countries successful in wooing the governing body were of course Russia and Qatar - neither anywhere near the top of the list of perfect hosts - at least those in western democracies who ponder such matters from time to time.
One thing neither country had a problem in doing was stumping up the required amount of cash to satisfy FIFA's requirements in event delivery.
Nor it seems the technical requirements in respect of the number of stadia - in Russia not so much a problem but in Qatar a bizarre expectation delivered because the country can - and because FIFA said it must.
Eight stadia have been constructed or renovated to FIFA's specifications and demands - all within a 55-kilometre radius of Doha - the nation's capital.
That's like having eight mega-stadia in a circle enclosed around Launceston with Deloraine, George Town, Scottsdale and Campbell Town on the circumference.
Ridiculous by any measure - even more so when you consider that while Qatar's population is nearly six times that of Tasmania - its area is a sixth.
It's likely that most will never be used again.
There was another crazy notion going around at the time of the bid that these fine edifices would be dismantled and reconstructed in developing countries. Apparently, a notion that was persuasive for some of those who had a vote.
At best that's now a possibility for just one of the eight.
Of course, that's not the only undertaking that had not been delivered.
At the other end of the scale there is the important - for many fans - issue of the sale of beer.
The Budweiser company spent up big in the sponsorship department with FIFA - as distinct from the local organisers - on the basis that its products would be on sale at the competition venues.
But as the day of the opening ceremony and match drew ever closer, the local authorities withdrew permission. Because they can.
The company will, no doubt, look to FIFA for compensation who will, in turn, refer some relevant breach of contract to the locals - who will most likely pay up. Because they can.
While there is no doubt a plethora of media representatives on location keeping an eagle eye out for all the sorts of incidents that were raised in every argument against Qatar remaining the host - at least so far there have been few.
That doesn't make it right - but Qatar is far from alone among hosts of major events in having aspects of its national image which don't sit well with others.
There are plenty of folk who can find fault of how things are and have been done in Australia.
Qatar has a good supply of fine hotels but nowhere near enough to accommodate all those wanted to travel there to watch a game or two.
As a result, there is a sizeable crowd flying in and out of the country each day - sometimes even for a longer stay without worrying about finding a bed to sleep in.
And that will not concern the Qataris at all.
Economic impact is usually the reason why cities and countries bid to host major events - the chances are it's not even remotely important to Qatar.
This is about prestige and showing the rest of the world that for them anything is possible.
Money is no object and, at least by the organisers' own measure, they will deliver this World Cup successfully.
Because they can.
