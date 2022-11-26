City of Launceston's annual report highlights

The City of Launceston Council will vote to receive its annual reports for the past financial year at the December 1 general meeting.
The council had a busy year with 23,747 service requests. Most of those requests were for waste management, with 6304 service requests over the 2021-22 financial year.
The other highest call-outs were for roads and footpaths, with 2774, and for environmental health, 2996 requests.
The City of Launceston's outstanding loans dropped down $9 million, from $35 million in 2021 to $26 million in 2022. Rates made up 62.8 per cent of the almost $120 million revenue, a total of $74.96 million.
However, $84.36 million went back into Launceston with services provided by the council. With $113,549,000 in revenue reported, the council was more than $2.3 million better off than the previous year.
The council spent $17 million on general and public services, $19.6 million on roads, traffic and parking, $26 million on housing and community amenities and $35.7 million on recreation and culture.
Some highlights for the City of Launceston included the final elements of the Launceston City Heart Stage 1, a grant application submitted for the Launceston City Heart Stage 2 Project under round six of the Building Better Regions Fund, and the Albert Hall redevelopment.
The QVMAG Futures Plan was launched, which set out five key directions and four priority projects.
The Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce completed a public consultation on the long-term vision for the Kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary, and TasWater commenced the design and delivery of projects to improve the operation of Launceston's combined system.
During 2021-22, the Launceston Suicide Prevention Trial, hosted by the City of Launceston, funded 57 community members to receive "Community Response to Eliminating Suicide" training and six SelfCare and Mental Well-being sessions.
The Rave on Wheels Event was a successful skate park competition and community event held in Ravenswood, with over 250 people in attendance.
The annual report also highlighted efforts made by the council for homeless people. Actions include initiatives such as keeping more public toilets open around the clock, locating portable toilets in several places, and facilitating the placement of a trailer with lockers.
Council also formed a new Homelessness Advisory Committee of Council, which included people with lived experience living homeless.
For 2021-22 $56,377 of Community Grants were provided to support the community and more than $500,000 was given in event sponsorship.
There were 717 discretionary development applications through the council and 161 permitted, totalling $238,313,456. In addition, the council processed 687 building applications.
Alison Foletta
