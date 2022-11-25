Originally from the Alps in northern Italy, no one could question Francesca Taufer's passion and commitment to her beloved sport, orienteering.
The 26-year-old has come down to work with Orienteering Tasmania as a coach in residence as Launceston and St Helens prepare to host the 2023 Oceania Orienteering Championships this January.
Armed with five world championship appearances, multiple world cup showings and even a masters degree in applied cognitive psychology, the Italian has proved more than qualified to help develop Tasmania's next generation of orienteers.
Taufer has had a special relationship with the sport ever since she was a child.
"I've been running orienteering ever since I was a child," she said.
"It has become a passion that never goes away and everything that's involved with orienteering is always something that I like."
Ranked 237th in the world, Taufer is required to be both athletic and intelligent due to the unique way the sport is played.
"You have to combine your mental ability to read the map and understand where you're going and also find the fastest route choice with your running skills that you must have if you want to go well," she said.
Although hugely popular throughout Europe, orienteering is yet to become a major sport in Australia, despite all the fascinating elements it possesses according to the Italian representative.
"It's not just physical, it also involves your mind so you have to think about what you're doing," she said.
"The thing I love about it the most is that it's never boring, because every race is a different course so it's never the same activity.
"You're always out and you're not in a gym, not in a swimming pool, you're out in nature."
Orienteering also doesn't have a specific age range, meaning those at all stages of life can enjoy the sport.
"You can go there with your parents, with your children, with your grandparents, whatever you want," she said.
"That is something that I think is nice for people because you can do a family activity."
