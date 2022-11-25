The Examiner
Road toll reaches 49 after a man in his 20's dies in Runnymede

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 25 2022 - 8:22pm, first published 3:56pm
49 people have died on Tasmanian roads.

Tasmania's road toll has now reached 49 after a man died following a single-vehicle crash on the Tasman Highway at Runnymede in the state's south on Friday morning.

