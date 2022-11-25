Tasmania's road toll has now reached 49 after a man died following a single-vehicle crash on the Tasman Highway at Runnymede in the state's south on Friday morning.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene about 8.30am following a report of a single vehicle crashing into a tree.
The driver and only occupant of the utility, a man in his 20s from the Hobart area, was located by police.
Police said he died at the scene shortly afterwards and that a report would be prepared for the coroner.
The high number of deaths on roads has been described as devastating, with the latest death indicating that Tasmania is on track to reach 50 by the end of the year.
Northern District Commander, Stuart Wilkinson said 2022 had been a "horrific" year for fatalities, and police were taking strict measures to prevent reckless driving behaviour.
"We are doing everything we can, but it's been a really bad year for deaths on our roads," Commander WIlkinson said.
"Almost one in three fatalities and serious injuries on Tasmanian roads are linked through excessive speed. And that's why we target speed very heavily," he said.
This time last year there had been 30 deaths on our roads.
Road Safety Advisory Council Chair, Scott Tilyard, said road deaths cause undeniable trauma for those left to deal with the loss of loved ones.
"There has been much work done over the last few decades to improve roads, enhance vehicle safety, implement safer speeds and improve driver behaviour through education, training and compliance enforcement," he said.
Northern District Commander Wilkinson, said education was key in trying to prevent road deaths.
"The more education we do, the better. There's no denying that the more educated young people are in relation to the dangers of driving unsafely, the less likely they are to drive unsafely," he said.
Mr Tilyard said Tasmania had reached a plateau in reducing serious crashes.
Note: A 77-year-old man who died in Sorell on July 6 when he was driving a vehicle is not attributed to the total fatalities of deaths on our roads, as a result of coronial advice issued this week.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
