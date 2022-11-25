The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Devonport's Lachie Cowan ready to find out what his playing future looks like

Emily Clooney
By Emily Clooney
November 25 2022 - 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Devonport's Lachie Cowan is feeling both excited and nervous ahead of Monday night's AFL national draft. Picture by Eve Woodhouse

If Lachie Cowan's name is called out during Monday night's AFL draft, he hopes that it will mean he's heading to play football at Carlton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Clooney

Emily Clooney

Senior Sports Journalist

Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.