One of six new child and family learning centres is set to open mid-January 2023

By Shiarna Barnett
November 27 2022 - 3:30am
Education minister Roger Jaensch with Child and Family Learning Centre families and staff at the new, yet to be officially opened East Tamar Child and Family Learning Centre near East Tamar Primary School, Hargrave Crescent, Mayfield. Photo by Phillip Biggs

The Muylatina Family and Child Learning Centre is built and ready to open in mid-January next year.

