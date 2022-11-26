The Muylatina Family and Child Learning Centre is built and ready to open in mid-January next year.
The centre is part of the Tasmanian Government's $28 million commitment to build six new Child and Family Learning Centres across Tasmania.
Minister for Education, Children and Youth Roger Jaensch said that all six centres have been community-led with local individuals involved, creating unique learning centres.
"This is part of our network of child and family learning centres, stretching right across the state," he said.
"This is the next one of six off the rank that we're rolling out between now and the end of 2024, and they are for kids and their families from pregnancy through to 5 years old."
The Muylatina centre covers Lilydale, Rocherlea, Mayfield, Newnham, Mowbray and Invermay.
Anyone who is pregnant or has a family that lives in these suburbs is welcome to walk through the centre's doors.
The name 'Muylatina' was chosen for the centre because it means 'come together.
The centre is architecturally designed.
Director and principal architect Todd Henderson said his vision was a low-scale building representing a more homely feeling than a typical centre design. All materials chosen are environmentally sound, creating an organic atmosphere for the children to play.
"We're not turning an old building into this. Instead, it has been designed with the children and their families in mind." Minister Jaensch said.
"Child and family centres are a place to just be," Centre Leader Trudi Cross said.
"You don't have to come because you have an appointment with a clinical professional. What we know is that social inclusion is a big part of growing communities. You can just walk in the door, grab a cup of coffee and watch your child have a play, and it just happens that there are people here to support and help you."
The centre will have a teacher, a child health nurse, a midwife, a speech therapist, a social worker, a psychologist, and a women's legal service working at the centre once a week.
