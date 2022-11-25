Tasmania Police welcomed 38 new constables into its ranks on Friday, including 16 who have completed the inaugural Launceston Satellite Recruitment Course at the UTAS Newnham Campus.
Commissioner of Police, Donna Adams - who was overseeing her first graduation in that role -said 21 men and 17 women were officially sworn in as Constables at the Police Academy in Hobart yesterday, and were ready to commence the important duty of protecting and serving their communities.
"This is really a milestone moment for our service today as we see the culmination of the inaugural Launceston Satellite Recruitment Course," she said.
"I congratulate each of our new constables who have each completed the rigorous 31-week recruit course, which was split over two campuses for the first time - including Constable Geoffrey Rollins, who was awarded Dux of the Course, and Constable Harry Cause, who was awarded runner-Up."
From next week, eight new constables are set to be stationed at Hobart, 12 at Launceston, one at Devonport, one at Burnie, six at Bellerive, three at Glenorchy, and seven at Bridgewater.
"On behalf of Tasmania Police, I officially welcome our new Constables and wish each of them well as they commence what I hope will be a long and fulfilling career," said Commissioner Adams. A Tasmania Police spokesperson said the force was aiming for a record of 80 recruits next January.
"I encourage anyone who has ever considered becoming a police officer to get in touch with our recruitment team today. Wherever you live in Tasmania, if you want a rewarding and exciting career - this could be for you."
Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said the state government was attempting to boost police numbers to 1449 by June 2026.
"Policing is one of the most important, rewarding, diverse, varied, and challenging careers available, and over the years, officers have made many sacrifices and been put in very challenging situations - for the sake of people they do not know, but to whom they are committed to serve and protect," he said.
"Our new constables have chosen a career which helps people in their most vulnerable time of need - there is no higher calling."
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
