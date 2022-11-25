The Examiner
Tasmania police to benefit from 38 new constables

Luke Miller
Luke Miller
Updated November 25 2022 - 6:11pm, first published 2:52pm
Tasmania's newest police force recruits at their graduation ceremony in Hobart on Friday. Picture supplied by Constable Beth Butt

Tasmania Police welcomed 38 new constables into its ranks on Friday, including 16 who have completed the inaugural Launceston Satellite Recruitment Course at the UTAS Newnham Campus.

