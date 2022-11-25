The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Sharn Luke Rehrmann pleaded guilty to service station robbery

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 25 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Getaway problem for ice-affected robber

An ice-affected Trevallyn man who held up a service station with a gel blaster had to ask the attendant how to get out the door, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.