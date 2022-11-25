Getaway problem for ice-affected robber

An ice-affected Trevallyn man who held up a service station with a gel blaster had to ask the attendant how to get out the door, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Sharn Luke Rehrmann, 28, pleaded guilty to a count of armed robbery at the BP service stattion in Youngtown on October 4, 2021.
Crown prosecutor Matt Hills said that Rehrmann entrfed the sevice stattion at 7.55pm and told the attendant that he wanted all the the money including all the "yellow ones".
He was holding a black handgun and the attendant handed him $610.
"He briefly struggled to open the door," Mr Hills said.
He said Rehrmann was wearing a motor cycle helmet but was easily recognisable on CCTV.
Police went to the address where he lived with his mother and asked "where is the gun/."
"It was only a gell blaster," Rehrmann said.
He showed them a broken black gel blaster which originally resembled a 9mm pistol and showed them the clothes he wore.
In an interview with police he said he had bought and taken drugs from his drug dealer.
Rehrmann said he had said he was sorry about five times and had asked the attendant how to open the door on the way out.
Mr Hills said the imitation firearm was regarded as a firearm under the law.
"For all intents and purposes it was a real threat," he said.
Defence counsel Hannah Goss said Rehrmann's drug taking and alcohol consumption had become problematic after returning to Tasmania in 2014.
"He found that methylamphetamine (ice) was the only drug he could obtain," she said.
She said he had taken drugs and was intoxicated when he lost $1400 on Sportsbet.
"Upon losing the money and under the ionfluence of ice he decided to try and replace it in an ill thought-out plan and when he did not really know what he was doing," she said.
Ms Goss asked that Justice Robert Pearce not sentence him to jail because of his lack of prior convictions and to avoid the poor influences he would meet.
However, Justice Pearce said that armed robbery even with an imitation firearm was such a serious crime that a immediate jail sentence was inevitable.
He remanded him in custdoy for sentence on December 1, at 4.15pm.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
