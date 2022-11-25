Stage two of the Tour of Tas brought dramatic changes in both the weather and the type of racing as the teams move towards the mountains.
Starting in Longford and finishing on the outskirts of Poatina, the riders faced a stage reduced by at least 10 kilometres following road damage last month.
The shortened length - which meant removing one of the two hill climbs - played a key role in how the teams set up for the race, with a faster pace and lower incline suiting riders from a track background.
And so it turned out, as after a little under 90 minutes, track-based sprinter Graeme Frislie crossed the line to take the stage.
What is one person's gain is another's loss, as was the case for Launceston's Sam Fox who came into the stage with high hopes of being first past the line only to settle for third.
Despite falling short by a mere bike length, the Tasmanian was upbeat about how he and the team rode.
"I think we managed it well today and I think the boys can be happy with how they rode and what they've done," he said.
Fox has enjoyed the rare luxury of being in the comfort of his home town throughout the Tour.
"It's been really nice not having to run around and organise groceries and accommodation," he said. "My boss closed the shop the other day to come out and watch the prologue."
This year's Tour has now seen the prologue and stage two cut down in length, but from the riders' perspective, it hasn't lost any of its shine.
"It's a really awesome tour. It's got such prestige behind it," Frislie said. "It's been going on for so many years, it's just awesome to be able to come down here and race on these roads."
Fox, who is a regular on these roads, also had plenty of respect for the Tour.
"Tassie is the best stage race in Australia, when you've got Poatina it has what no other tours have," he said. "It's got real climbing, it's got that prologue to test the punches and the Tassie landscape is spectacular."
Later on, the women's event began it's first stage with Danielle De Francesco leading the field as they crossed the finish.
17-year-old Tasmanian Felicity Wilson-Haffenden was in the mix after she managed to make the first break away.
"I had Pat Shaw in my ear just telling me to go, I got 17 seconds up but the wind and rolling hills made it really hard, I just couldn't get in the right rhythm," she said.
Men stage two results:
Women stage one results:
