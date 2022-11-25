BMX stalwart Craig Austin has thrown his support behind the Para events at the national championships and will compete in the 14-plus category on Saturday at St Leonards.
It's the first national titles in the world to include Para BMX and will be contested for C5 to C1, intellectual impairment, deaf and transplant categories.
"I was the first guy to be approached about it nine months ago or more and then I was organising it with Luke (Madill) and Kipp Kaufmann," he said.
"It's going be a bit different, I still like riding in my proper age class because I've been in the sport for a long time."
Launceston BMX Club's Chelsea Tuck, 11, is also competing in Saturday's Para category.
Austin, who is Melbourne-based and rides for Bicycle Supercross, has been in the sport for 27 years and competed in the men's 40-44 category on Friday.
It's his sixth nationals and he has ridden at pro level in Victoria in the past.
Austin said it was a good idea to start Para BMX at national level rather than state.
"You'll get more people here then if you started at state level first," he said.
"You might only have one or two at state level whereas we've got eight at Aussies in one age group.
"If you have more people then you'll see more people and it gets better advertised. Then it will branch down."
Austin said it was good for his kids, Noah, 13, and Mia, 10, who are keen to get involved in Para sports in the future.
The 43-year-old grew up in Shepparton and started BMX when he was 15.
His dad Garry, who was club president, reopened the local track in 1995 after it closed down in 1989.
He raced until 2001 before he took a break and became a professional wrestler and was known as Joey Russell Junior.
Austin returned to the bike in time for the Shepparton-based national titles in 2010.
Queensland's Bradd Henness took out the men's 40-44 final on Friday in 34.001 seconds with fellow Queenslanders Corey Stafford (34.546) and Ben Tan (35.392) coming second and third.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
