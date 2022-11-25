The Examiner
Craig Austin to compete in first Para event at BMX national titles

Brian Allen
Brian Allen
Updated November 25 2022 - 6:10pm, first published 6:00pm
Victoria's Craig Austin, who competed in the men's 40-44 category on Friday, will also compete in the Para BMX event on Saturday at St Leonards. Picture by Phillip Biggs

BMX stalwart Craig Austin has thrown his support behind the Para events at the national championships and will compete in the 14-plus category on Saturday at St Leonards.

