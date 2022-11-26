City of Launceston councillors have raised concerns over an application for two modular units for West Launceston but still passed the development.
The modular units are 60 metres squared.
The Tasmanian Government have highlighted this project, along with others, as a means to stimulate housing and get roofs over people's heads.
The ModHomes Program aims to deliver a minimum of 50 modular social housing units per year, for four years, on land owned by the Director of Housing.
Councillor Alan Harris raised concerns over the size of the units for the development during the previous council meeting where the application was discussed.
"I would welcome the opportunity for Housing Tasmania to tell us more about the modular units and potentially arrange a look at this new style of housing," Cr Harris said.
Housing Tasmania works with Tasmanian councils regarding the development of social housing via the Homes Tasmania Board.
When asked about concerns raised by the council, Housing Tasmania did not respond directly.
Local Government Association Tasmania is on Housing Minister Guy Barnett's Housing Reference Group, which works with Homes Tasmania and consulting with the development of the state's housing strategy.
Chief officer Dion Lester said more could be done when addressing housing concerns in local government areas.
"LGAT is calling for the state government to work with local government to provide the tools and support so that communities are ready for growth," he said.
Mr Lester said he wanted to see an update to the regional land use strategies and the development of an infrastructure contributions framework so that the infrastructure that growing communities need can be provided as quickly as possible.
"LGAT is asking that the government recognises the critical roles council play in managing growth at the local level by strengthening their collaboration with our sector as we move forward," he said.
During the meeting, councillor Andrea Dawkins had concerns about "important voices" that missed the conversation.
"The voices we haven't heard are the future people who will live in these houses," she said.
Housing Tasmania also did not respond to questions regarding how people needing community housing had been consulted.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
