Youth justice criminal matters lodged with the state's Magistrates Court lifted by 16 per cent last final year, according to the most recent annual report from the court.
Matters before the court totalled 1286 with 950 matters finalised in 2021-22.
Adult criminal cases were slightly down to 14,146.
This followed a decrease of 8 per cent in 2020-21.
The annual report noted lodgements of adult criminal cases had declined each year for the past five financial years.
There was an increase in all backlog indicators for adult and youth justice criminal proceedings during the reporting period.
Family violence order lodgements increased by 13.5 per cent in 2021-22, following a smaller increase of 2.5 per cent in the previous reporting period.
There were 1594 family violence order applications made to the court over the financial year, 1234 restraint order applications and 699 child protection applications.
There were 4203 breaches of orders in the adult criminal division and 189 breaches in the youth justice division.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
