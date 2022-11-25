The University of Tasmania (UTAS) has had an impressive amount of students participating in sports for 2022, more than quadrupling numbers compared to last year.
Thousands of students are getting involved in the social sporting program on campus.
Operations Manager Anthony Jusup said that in 2020, the university only saw about 144 students taking part in social sports and last year, the numbers jumped to 585 students.
"We had nearly 3000 getting involved in 2022," he said. "The program is free for students and staff to be involved with, so we really hope even more people will get on board with the Summer Social which is set to launch in the coming weeks."
Badminton, swimming, table tennis and squash sessions had great interest.
During Semester 2, the university saw 79 teams taking part in basketball, futsal, netball and mod games across four social rosters in Hobart and Launceston, including an 'All Stars' competition.
The All Stars consisted of students from social netball, basketball and futsal who had performed well during the season. These students were pitted from Devils, Dragons, Eagles and Tigers against one another.
Tigers Netball All Star Natalie-Rose Foster was one of the students chosen to represent to school.
"The environment of the night was incredible to be around. It was an opportunity to meet, team up and have a game or two with players we usually play against," she said.
"The All Stars competition was a fantastic opportunity and experience outside of the semesters rosters to play with other All Star."
The 'Mod-Games' is a new program that started this year. The program saw teams compete against each other in a variety of modified sports such as ultimate frisbee, dodgeball, European handball, Danish longball, Captain's ball and more.
UTAS staff are anticipating that 2023 will be an even bigger year, with more social sporting options for both students and staff.
