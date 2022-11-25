Northern Tasmania's tennis stars will hit the court for the region as they face the North-West on Saturday.
They'll do battle in the third North versus North-West Challenge, being hosted in Launceston, which bodes well for the home side - winning there in 2020.
Tennis North president Craig Boyce spoke highly of the day and what it means to the tennis community.
"Jason Fletcher mentioned it to me years ago that it would be great to get all the different age groups of tennis together on a day where everyone can play - parents can play with their kids," he said.
"That's what sort of started it in my mind and it's gone from there, along with the hard work from Shaun Summers [the North-West's team organiser].
"It's great because it shows what a great sport tennis is, it's a game you can play for life.
"It's also a family game as well, we've got three members of the Young family [Campbell, Fletcher and mum Belinda]."
While the event has previously featured a juniors section, this year's will see A-grade, A-reserve, women's, 45-plus and 60-plus categories played, with the latter event to be held at Newstead Tennis and Squash Centre.
The North-West are holding the trophy, having won last year's event 4-1.
Trevallyn stalwart Ken Ho missed last year's event but is back this season and keen to get back on the winners' list.
"I think it's a bit of regional pride and that's probably what got me together to play in this," Ho said.
"I missed the last one through family commitments but I think getting together will be good. We used to have the triangular series - South versus North versus North-West - and that was a really good event too."
The long-time tennis coach admitted the side is not as strong as it was when they played in 2020, having featured the likes of Ben Barnett, Jake Elmer and James Bolzonello.
However, Ho believes the side will hold their own as he plays with a bunch of the North's up-and-coming talent, including Campbell Young, Stuart Lake, Kiran Naidoo, Jack Heathcoate and Trevallyn clubmate Josh Chugg.
"I think it's really good for us older ones, I know I'm certainly feeling it in my back, my knee and my Achilles a bit more so having the young ones come up and keep the tennis scene strong is definitely a good thing."
The event starts at 9.30am.
