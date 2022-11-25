The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tennis: Regional pride on line in 2022 North v North-West Challenge

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
November 25 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tennis North representatives Ken Ho, Craig Boyce, Jo Thwaites and Rod Smith. Picture by Paul Scambler

Northern Tasmania's tennis stars will hit the court for the region as they face the North-West on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.