A community fete celebrating hardworking volunteers is returning for 2022.
The Launceston Friends of Clifford Craig's annual Garden Fete will be held on November 27, at the 'Jordella Gardens' at Exeter.
Raising funds for the Clifford Craig Foundation in support of Launceston General Hospital, the event is held at a different property each year.
A popular event on the social calendar, guests will be able to wander around the picturesque cottage-style garden of Liz and Brett Jordan.
There will also be a variety of home-ware and garden stalls, a sausage sizzle, Devonshire tea and sandwiches, along with musical entertainment from the Exeter Primary School Choir.
The Friends of Clifford Craig are a group of dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly to raise money for the Foundation's medical research program in Northern Tasmania.
Mrs Jordan said it was a pleasure to welcome the community into their garden, knowing all funds raised on the day would contribute to a very worthy cause.
"It's such a perfect time of year to be out and about on a Sunday," she said.
"Knowing we will be helping to raise funds for the Foundation- we are more than happy to help with cause."
Entry is $5 per person, with children under 16 free. No dogs are allowed on the property.
The Clifford Craig annual garden fete will be held November 27 from 10am to 4pm at 400 Loop Road Exeter.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
