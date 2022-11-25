The Examiner
Asbestos compensation claims shoot up in Tasmania over 2021-22

By Matt Maloney
Updated November 25 2022 - 3:36pm, first published 3:00pm
There were 17 new asbestos compensation claims received in 2021-22.

There was a 77-per-cent increase in payments from the state's asbestos compensation fund in 2020-21, totalling $7.7 million.

