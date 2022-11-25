Westbury captain-coach Stacey Norton-Smith says her side will be looking for little wins against Riverside in their Cricket North women's clash on Saturday at Windsor Park.
"They're a really good side and knocked over South Launnie which isn't a feat that's been done too often," she said.
"But when we have that team on the field that we can have, we have a really good chance to get that win - it doesn't matter who we're playing against.
"My message to the girls this week is just about being positive and playing our game of cricket. If we face the 20 overs or we might make them bat for 20 overs - they're just little wins for us at the end of the day."
The Shamrocks have yet to register a victory but have had positives, including Norton-Smith's 47 from 62 balls against South Launceston in last weekend's washout.
"We have a really good group and they're really supportive of each other," she said.
"It's just about trying to find three or four more really committed players. That just makes a difference."
She said it wasn't too late for interested players to join up and encouraged them to come to training.
"It's never really too late to join in, especially in the women's league, we've still got a couple of games before Christmas and a good solid roster after Christmas," she said.
The Shamrocks train at St Patrick's College on Tuesday nights and at Westbury on Thursday nights.
"We would absolutely love to have more girls and really appreciate the support of any ladies that want to come and give it a crack," she said.
Riverside coach Sophie Parkin knows the top-ranked Blues will have to try and curtail Norton-Smith's influence in the middle.
They remain focused on limiting their extras after conceding 24 during their win against Launceston in round six.
"We've been working on reducing our wides," Parkin said.
"On the weekend, we had a few again but they're declining which is good."
The Blues welcome back bowler Sophia Smith and Claire Donald.
South Launceston coach Belinda Wegman confirmed the Knights' match against Launceston would be rescheduled due to players being away at the veterans cricket national tournament.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
