LETTERS || Falling skills 'a sad reflection of electronic life'

November 26 2022 - 7:30am
Fix the maths crisis with multiplication charts

A SIMPLE SOLUTION?

I note teachers fed up and frustrated kids can't add up anymore (Examiner, November 24). Answer as always is more more big dollars. More employees.

