Fix the maths crisis with multiplication charts

I note teachers fed up and frustrated kids can't add up anymore (Examiner, November 24). Answer as always is more more big dollars. More employees.
Here's an out there maths concept to try: Get school classes to in-house print large number times tables. Like kids used to see in schools in days when they could in fact add up. Put one inside every glass door that kids stand outside in school life. Will get viewed thousands of times a day every day of a school year.
I guarantee maths rates will improve. Problem is too cheap. Too simple. Doesn't need consultants or management to discuss it in committees. Not saying it's a cure all. But having done it myself with kids in my workplace, they were curious to learn and compete with mates when they saw the charts.
How the hell 2022 children are way worse at maths and literacy than kids of my era is a sad reflection of electronic life. Wait until the internet shuts down one day. And we'll have to add up to survive.
Nick Moore, Perth
I'm not so sure that Rodney Croome is qualified to comment on the validity of trans therapy (Examiner, November 24). Trans is a mental condition: Gender dysphoria.
The question is: Should young people take such serious and damaging steps without proper medical advice? The only practitioners qualified to give that advice are psychiatrists.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
It's now six months since the Albanese Labor government was elected, promising climate action. So how have they fared?
Importantly, Labor has successfully enshrined net-zero by 2050 and 43 per cent emissions reductions by 2030 into law. While representing progress, these targets remain well short of the science-based push for net-zero by 2035.
Further, until the government ends native forest logging and halts new fossil fuel developments, Australia is really only "talking the talk". CSIRO reports that Australia's average temperature has already increased by almost 1.5 degrees. We really must start "walking the walk" on climate. And urgently.
Amy Hiller, Kew
