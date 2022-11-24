It might not be the AFL just yet but the historic Tasmanian kit will be donned in representative matches next year.
Tasmania will host Queensland at North Hobart Oval on Saturday, July 1 next year in a men's and women's double-header.
It will be the first women's representative match since 2016, while the men played an under-25s clash against a composite Vic Metro team at UTAS Stadium in 2019.
It will also be just the second time there has been a men's and women's double-header, with both matches requiring teams to field at least six players aged 23 or under.
Head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill was pleased to make the announcement.
"Tasmania has a rich history in representative football, and we look forward to the writing of a new chapter in 2023 with our men's and women's teams taking to the field on the same day," he said.
"The 'Map' is arguably our state's most important sporting icon, and it will be a thrill to see Tasmania's best men's and women's talent wearing it proudly at the traditional home of Tassie footy.
"There's no doubt that representing your state is a career highlight for any footballer, and I know everyone involved in this double header - including local coaches, umpires, and administrators - will relish the opportunity.
"We have worked closely with Trisha Squires and the AFL Queensland team to make this a reality, and we look forward to continuing to work together between now and July."
Both state bodies will work closely with AFLW clubs to provide opportunities for those that take the field but current AFLW-listed players will not be eligible.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
