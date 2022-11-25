The Examiner
Comment

COMMENT || 'Human rights are everything' for Tasmanian children

By Leanne McLean, Commissioner for Children and Young People
November 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tassie children need a Human Rights Act

As the Commissioner for Children and Young People, I regularly meet with young Tasmanians to hear about life from their perspective and to help them understand their human rights, as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.