Tassie children need a Human Rights Act

As the Commissioner for Children and Young People, I regularly meet with young Tasmanians to hear about life from their perspective and to help them understand their human rights, as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
How do you explain human rights to a child? Even a very young child? You play a game, where you ask children to identify whether something you have written or illustrated on a flash card, or an item you are holding, is something that they want, or something that they need to survive. You might show them an image of a house, or a parent hugging a child, or of food and water.
It doesn't take long for even very young children to learn that there are basic things - like food, water, education, a home, being treated with dignity and respect, having someone care for them and listen to them - that they need to survive. And so, they come to know these things as their human rights.
As one young CCYP Ambassador put it: "Human rights are everything. They control everything we do - to breathe, to express, to dream and to live our lives to the fullest."
The problem then arises for children when they see their rights being ignored, or brushed over; they get confused and sometimes angry - rightly so.
They wonder why, in Australia, we incarcerate 10-year-old children. Or why successive governments have ignored children and young people's concerns about climate change for so long.
Decisions are made almost daily by our policy makers which influence children's access to their rights - about youth justice, housing, education, health, out of home care, planning and infrastructure, including transport.
There currently is no requirement at Commonwealth or Tasmanian levels, requiring decision-makers to take account of the impacts of their decisions on the human rights of our community members, including our children and young people. This problem could be solved through the establishment of a Human Rights Act in Tasmania.
The Act would enshrine human rights, including children's rights, in law requiring any decisions to include full analysis of the impacts of the decision on children's rights.
Just as importantly, a Human Rights Act requiring child rights impact assessments would send a very clear message to children and young people that the government cares about them.
