As the riders charged through the finish line, there can be heard a roar of delight from the winning rider, Declan Trezise, as he feels a wave of relief and joy.
A sharp eye will also notice some of the competitors just behind him, smiling ear-to-ear and throwing a fist into the air - his teammates.
While only one rider can cross the finish line first, it takes an entire team of riders to get them there.
ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast's Hamish McKenzie and Daniel Di Domenico were two teammates who played selfless roles in ensuring Trezise's victory.
Once a group of three riders broke away from the pack, it was up to Launceston's McKenzie and Hobart's Di Domenico to ride up the front to ensure the those ahead never took too long of a lead.
The boys did exactly that, as they prevented the leaders from extending their gap beyond three minutes for 50 kilometres before they reeled them in during the final 20 kms.
Their efforts were invaluable not only because they kept their team close to the front, but they also protected their best climbers for the final hill.
Aged just 18, McKenzie was content with the role he was able to play for the team.
"Super happy. It was nice to get over the climb after working with the boys all day and then to hear that we got the win was super special," he said.
Di Domenico, aged 21, was similarly thrilled with the result the team was able to achieve.
"It was a really awesome day, we started riding the front about one hour into the stage right until the end and controlled it and brought the pace back and the boys finished it off so it was a pretty good day," he said.
Trezise was full of praise for his Tasmanian teammates, acknowledging the role they played to set up his win.
"The team rode really well all day and then we rode hard in the base and hard over the top. The boys did a bloody excellent job all day," the Toowoomba-based rider said.
READ MORE: Adopted Tasmanian lands local win
Elsewhere, the TAS Composite team were faced with challenges before the first stage had even started, with gun climber Josh Wilson a late absentee due to illness.
The all-Tasmanian team overcame the setback to give a strong showing, led by Wednesday's prologue winner Cam Ivory who was reflective on the day's performance.
"The boys worked really well, covering a lot of moves early on, until the move of three guys got away," he said.
"We just tried to communicate and save some energy in the peloton and just had a bit of a dig at the end. Yesterday was a good leg opener but today was a good test of form."
The Tour of Tas runs until Sunday, rounding out the National Road Series for 2022.
Stage One Results
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.