Opposition Energy spokesman Dean Winter on Thursday accused the government of bungling the Energy Saver Loan Scheme by appointing as the scheme's financial partner Brighte Capital, a NSW company he said had "serious question marks" for selling overpriced equipment to vulnerable people.
Under the energy scheme, participants must purchase solar panel equipment from accredited vendors through Brighte Capital, and installers must also be accredited with the Clean Energy Council.
"This government prides itself on cutting red tape, well this is doing the complete opposite," Mr Winter said.
Responding in parliament, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the accreditation requirements were aimed at ensuring quality installations.
He also said consumer protection was important because the scheme used taxpayers' money.
