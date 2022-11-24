The Examiner
Tasmania's House of Assembly legislates more recommendations from the Royal Commission into institutional child sexual abuse

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
November 24 2022
Lower house unites to remove limitation periods for two child sex offences

Key amendments to seven pieces of Tasmanian justice legislation, to do with child sexual offences, have passed the House of Assembly

