Lower house unites to remove limitation periods for two child sex offences

Key amendments to seven pieces of Tasmanian justice legislation, to do with child sexual offences, have passed the House of Assembly
Chief among them is the removal of the limitation period for the offence of assault with indecent intent, the new crime of penetrative abuse of a young person by a person in authority, and failure to protect a child from a sexual offence.
The offence of penetrative abuse of a child would apply to a young people under the age of 18 years.
For the offence of failure to protect a child from sexual abuse, a person would be guilty of the crime if they formed a belief that there might be a substantial risk of child sexual abuse and failed to take reasonable steps reduce or remove that risk.
The 12-month limitation period for assault with indecent intent is abolished by the bill.
Attorney-General Elise Archer on Thursday said this amendment would have retrospective effect to enable historical offences to be pursued by authorities.
"In addition, the bill abolishes the two-year limitation period that applies to the offences of making, reproducing or procuring a child to be involved in making child exploitation material," she said.
The legislative changes have been based on recommendations from the Royal Commission into institutionalised child sexual abuse.
Labor's justice spokeswoman Ella Haddad said credit for the amendments, that in the future would work to better protect children from abuse, was owed to brave victim-survivors who shared their stories with the commission.
"I believe that a lot of what has been achieved through that Royal Commission would not have been possible had it not been for the bravery of those victims-survivors coming forward," she said.
Ms Haddad said the removal of limitation periods in the bill made sense procedurally for a victim-survivor.
"It would be very frustrating indeed to have different legal options or avenues available to you, but to find that some of those avenues had limitation periods attached and others didn't," she said.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said it took on average more than 20 years for a victim-survivor of child sexual abuse to report it.
She said a provision in the bill for audio and visual evidence to be used by the court as primary testimony was important for victim-survivors.
