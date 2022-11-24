The Examiner
Dual Savage Medallist Thanuka Dabare a big in for Chieftains

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
November 25 2022
Hadspen's Thanuka Dabare is back for the Chieftains after a year-long absence. Picture by Craig George

Hadspen welcome back one of the competition's best players in recent times as they face Perth in a second-versus-third showdown.

