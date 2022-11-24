Hadspen welcome back one of the competition's best players in recent times as they face Perth in a second-versus-third showdown.
Two-time Jason Savage Medallist Thanuka Dabare rejoined the Chieftains through a 19-ball 50 in A-Reserve last week and is back in premier league after their bye.
"We are obviously very fortunate to have him back, it gives all the guys a bit of a lift to be honest," coach Liam Reynolds said.
"Quality players like that are few and far between, so we are looking forward to getting him amongst the lads and he's a good guy as well as a fantastic cricketer, which is the most important thing."
His return was "up in the air" due to a strong start to the Sri Lankan first-class season but he's a big inclusion as Hadspen look to rebuild momentum.
Perth got back on the winners' list with a solid performance last week, with coach Mat Devlin hopeful of a better fielding effort on Saturday after some dropped catches.
"Hadspen's batting line-up is tough to restrict runs without giving them chances, they are a solid batting line-up and a solid team and along with Longford, they've set the standard with the bat for the past five years," he said.
After doing the opposite swap a fortnight ago, Perth lose co-captain Mason Keane but regain the other half Shayne Goldfinch.
Having picked up back-to-back victories, ACL have stormed into fourth place and have a key match-up this week.
They face another team with two victories, Evandale Panthers, and coach Paul Bunton is quietly confident.
"We know that Evandale have some dangerous cricketers but so do we, so I think we match up well," he said.
"We're always looking to win at home so we're confident from that perspective because we play our ground well but it's a big game for us - anytime we play teams around us on the ladder, they have added value that's for sure."
The Panthers have shown what happens when they're on top of their game with wins against Trevallyn and the Diggers and captain-coach Jonty Manktelow has been in red-hot form of late.
Ladder leaders Longford are looking to go six from six as they host the Diggers.
Opening batter Fazal Nawab scored a century last week and has been in lethal form with 300-gamer Josh Adams, pleasing coach Richard Howe.
"For us at the moment, consistency is the key and so far throughout the year we've been pretty consistent and that's coming from the opening partnership and just being patient," Howe said.
"We're going to respect them as a bowling unit and know that if we grind through those first 8,10,15 overs at none, one or two down, it puts us in a really good position."
Diggers captain Lockie Mitchell knows the challenge that's ahead of his side and is looking to do the basics right this weekend.
"We're just looking to restrict them to a certain score and focus on things with our batting and our fielding," he said.
"Obviously coming up against the top team, it's going to be a big ask but we'll just do our best."
The round's final match sees an intriguing battle between Legana and Trevallyn.
Taking place on the Durhams' home ground, their captain Dylan Sharman is unavailable for the match-up but wants his charges to improve on their fielding after a poor effort last week.
"We need to really focus on our fielding a lot and our bowling, we've been giving away too many loose balls," Sharman said.
"We're looking to be alert in the field and on our toes a whole lot more ... our batting isn't too bad at the moment."
Legana's weakness has been Trevallyn's strength, led by Jacob Millwood's 5-18 last week.
"Our bowling has been carrying us through so far this year, we've been very competitive on that side of the game and it's probably time for our batters to start having some consistent partnerships - making sure we're building a strong innings," coach Drew Clark said.
