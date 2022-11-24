Fire caused an estimated $350,000 worth of damage to a Burnie house on Thursday morning.
Nobody was injured in the blaze in McGaw Place, in the suburb of Shorewell Park.
The Tasmania Fire Service said the Housing Tasmania property was occupied by a family.
An investigation found the fire started in a bedroom and was accidental.
Multiple residents called triple zero to report the fire, saying the house was well alight.
"Crews have arrived on scene to find smoke issuing from the building and are currently working at bringing the fire under control," the TFS said at 7.28am on Thursday.
Local man Dillon Popowski said he saw smoke and that the house was on fire.
He tried to kick in the door in case anyone was trapped inside, before calling the police.
The street was closed while firefighters tackled the fire.
It was not clear at the time of writing whether smoke alarms activated.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.