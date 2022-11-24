The Dorset Council will appoint an agent to sell a north eastern Tasmanian property presently restrained by the Australian Federal Police in relation to an alleged international proceeds of crime court case.
Mayor Greg Howard said councillors voted on Monday to approve the sale by auction to recover $43,000 in overdue rates.
The 437ha property at 751 Musselroe Rd was owned by Melbourne Resorts Development until the Australian Federal Police Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce seized it in October 2019 as part of a $17.3 million seizure relating to an investigation of Chinese nationals allegedly laundering proceeds of crime.
Land at 1251 Musselroe Rd was also seized as well as a number of properties in Melbourne.
Mr Howard said that there had been a number of informal expressions of interest in the property which council anticipates could yield $1-$1.5million.
"We have had some contact with the AFP and the recovery of rates overrides other considerations," he said.
Mr Howard said the council would extract rates, auction fees, advertising costs, legal advice costs and staff time costs and hand back the remaining amount to be placed in a trust fund to be managed by the AFP.
He said a real estate agent had not yet been chosen.
Mr Howard said that the permit for a proposed $185 million development proposed by Melbourne Resort Development in 2013 applied to the 751 Musselroe Rd land. He was confident that a smaller than originally planned development may go ahead.
Land Information System Tasmania records reveal that a lease of nine years was formalised with a Melbourne firm DCF Musselroe Bay Pty Ltd in June.
In September a Melbourne Resort Development director signed off on a $5 million sale of 1251 Musselroe Rd to DCF Musselroe Bay Pty Ltd.
The deal was done under the direction of Judge Damian Murphy of the County Court of Victoria.
