The Thai Food and Cultural festival will take place on Sunday and Tasmanians will have the chance to see a number of traditional performances as well as try out some delicious Thai cuisine that will be available.
Organiser of the event, Pearl Chinthammit said the festival was an opportunity for the Thai community in Tasmania to showcase their culture.
"We have volunteers from all over the state contributing to this festival to make it happen," Ms Chinthammit said.
"The festival will feature delicious food, beautiful cultural performances, Muay Thai, Thai massages, games, kids activities and arts and crafts."
There will be two Muay Thai demonstrations throughout Sunday, which are being conducted by a Launceston martial arts school.
Tasmanians will be able to witness a traditional fold dance hailing from the north-eastern region of Thailand, which utilises bamboo clapping rhythms for dancers to step and dance accordingly.
Ms Chinthammit said there were quite a few Thai people coming from the South, East-Coast and North-West of Tasmania to attend the festival.
"We have lots of performances lined up. They have put in many hours into practising over the last few months for the upcoming festival," she said.
"We have food vans from Hobart and the North-West that will also be coming here.
"It's not just popular Thai food but also some of the street foods you normally don't get here.
The event will take place at Civic Square between 11am-4pm.
Entry to the festival is free.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
