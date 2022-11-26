The Examiner
Thai food and cultural festival taking place this Sunday

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
November 27 2022 - 6:00am
Thai Myra Sterzing 9, Cailen Wallis 11 and Moowhan Taanyarat Maneewan 10 in Thai National costume. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Thai Food and Cultural festival will take place on Sunday and Tasmanians will have the chance to see a number of traditional performances as well as try out some delicious Thai cuisine that will be available.

