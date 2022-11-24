Look out Launceston, the Holden and General Motors show is back for 2022 this Sunday at Windsor Park in Riverside.
The event is a celebration of Holden and General Motors (GM) cars and is only held once a year by the Monaro and GM Club of Tasmania.
The event started as the Monaro State Titles in 2011, with the club originally named The Monaro Club of Tasmania.
Due to a demand from car lovers who wanted to join but didn't own a Monaro, the club was renamed the Monaro and GM club to allows GM and Holden owners to join and show off their prized engines.
Organiser of the event Melinda Probst said the event has evolved over the years.
"We have trophies for GM, best lady driver, best modified, best original. We try to include as many categories as we can," she said.
This year a new trophy is being presented, titled The Kid's Choice to get keen kids even more involved.
"We had a lot of parents come up to the merch tents last year asking if there was a kid's choice trophy, so we thought we'd do one," Ms Probst said.
Organisers say anyone who owns a Holden or GM vehicle is welcome to bring the car along to the event between 8am to 10am.
It's also not just a day for the car lovers as the club will have the whole family sorted with face fainting, balloons, dancers, food vans, kid's entertainment, motoring memorabilia, tin signs, car models, car cleaning products and more.
"Last year, we had nearly 350 cars which was amazing. Three quarters of the football ground was full, so I'll be surprised if we don't reach that or more this year judging by the responses we've had on social media," Ms Probst said.
The entry cost is $5 for people over 16 years of age and car owners and drivers presenting in the show get in for free.
The event will be held on November 27 from 10am to 2pm. For more information visit the Monaro and GM Club of Tasmania Facebook page or website.
