A great night out, jackjumpers at the silverdome

Only being with the paper for a short while, I am still very excited when I get the chance to experience something as epic as the JackJumpers vs New Zealand Breakers game last Friday.
Please don't get me wrong here, I am not a sports elitist. I love photographing all sports at all levels and believe every athlete deserves the same chance to shine in front of the lens, but when you are covering any event at the this level, the atmosphere, support and sheer buzz surrounding you is infectious.
Starting with a quick review of what has been photographed before, I felt a little humbled and more than a touch daunted. This is normal I guess as you (unhealthily) play out various scenarios in your head, usually ending in disasters far out of proportion with reality.
The Launceston Silverdome is an interesting place to take images. When you are covering a lower level sporting event the lighting is adequate for play, but not great for photography, so capturing fast moving subjects requires pushing cameras into often uncomfortable settings.
Settings like (boring technical bit here) ISO 6400-12,800, aperture at f2.8 or wider to achieve barely adequate shutter speeds of 1/500-1/1000 are extremes when the very best quality, accuracy and action stopping power are required*.
Paul and Phil, the two senior photographers both reassured me that the light is better when these games are played thanks to TV coverage, but until you get there, nothing can be taken for granted.
My next concern was the speed of the game. The basic rule here is, as sport goes up a level, it gets faster, but it also gets cleaner, more defined. Very young sports tend to be a clump of excited kids chasing a ball, but by high school their roles and shape of the game start to form.
So, lighting and speed were my main concerns. I packed two cameras (Olympus EM1x and EM1 Mk2, which is sometimes a Panasonic G9). This is pretty standard for me, but I also doubled up on lenses. On one hand my two work-horse zooms went in the bag (12-40 and 40-150 f2.8, which on full frame cameras give me the equivalent to 24-300mm coverage).
These are the ideal if there is enough light. I get the advantage of full court coverage as well as crowd and team huddle images without changing anything.
If the light is too dim for f2.8, I have a clutch of fast f1.8 prime lenses (fast refers to the ability of the lens to gather light and prime means a single focal length). This is where Micro Four Thirds, my format of choice shows it's advantages. With its extra depth of field I get as much focus depth as a full frame f2.8 lens when using f1.8, which in turn nets me two extra ISO settings of light gathering. Without having to lug huge gear, I can also have 18mm to 150mm covered at f1.8 as well as the two zoom lenses.
With non zoom lenses here is a risk shots will be missed and it can be tricky working out which two lenses are the best at any one time.
Arriving armed with two JackJumpers "clackers" issued to me by enthusiastic support staff at the door, I settled in to get the feel of the event.
The light was the usual, which is to say workable, but not spectacular. "Ok" I told myself "this is fine, I have used this before", but it has the twin disadvantages of possibly needing my fast primes and not dropping the background crowd into darkness which adds atmosphere.
After some warm up shots (for me and the players), I settled in and planned my processes. Any residual nerves tend to dissolve about now as you just get on with the job at hand.
After some theatre, which included dropping the lights out completely, the reality and excitement of the venue starts to soak in. When the light came back on, the venue employed the powerful "Hollywood" LED lights and my night got infinitely better.
It was like daylight with multiple suns. On went the zooms and my best case was realised. The beauty of this lighting is the players get a "rim" light, which is often employed in a portrait studio, the crowd drops into darkness and the floor bounces fill-in light back up to help brighten the shadows. Basically, what is good for TV is great for stills shooters.
My settings jumped to a very serviceable ISO 1600, f2.8 at 1/2000th of a second or about three to four "stops" more light.
With hurdle number one gone, the second, game speed, became my primary focus (no pun intended). Turns out, there was nothing to worry about. Trusting my now well known cameras and with a ton of light, the very clean and organised play made the actual photography the easy part!
You could follow a single player, watch a "zone" or simply follow the ball. No matter where I looked, something was happening. Photographic Nirvana.
Forced by my deadline to leave at half time, I missed the drama of the late game, but the reality is processing takes longer than shooting and the longer I was there, the more I had to process.
It's a balancing act sometimes to time it right and drag yourself away from the action, potentially missing something.
The night finished with about sixty odd decent images processes and submitted after a quick scan through of my files, about a hundred more would be found on review and submitted later, because only getting a couple of games a year, we need a library of images to draw from down the line.
The only down side was, I missed an image on the night of an aggravated coach shot that may have come in handy considering the exchange later in the game.
All up a great night and hopefully the first of many.
*I use slightly different gear to the other photographers at the paper for sport, preferring to use my own equipment that has a smaller sensor than the issued full frame cameras. Nothing against my issued gear, it is just that I am used to smaller, lighter and more versatile mirrorless cameras and they are streets ahead for video. With M43 format I have a 2x effective focal length and depth of field advantage at the same focal lengths (a 600 f4 that can go in a regular bag), but this is balanced by a slight ISO handicap (not much, but measurable and with modern processing options, not a huge issue). Overall I am in front.
A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.
