A great night out, jackjumpers at the silverdome

If the light is too dim for f2.8, I have a clutch of fast f1.8 prime lenses (fast refers to the ability of the lens to gather light and prime means a single focal length). This is where Micro Four Thirds, my format of choice shows it's advantages. With its extra depth of field I get as much focus depth as a full frame f2.8 lens when using f1.8, which in turn nets me two extra ISO settings of light gathering. Without having to lug huge gear, I can also have 18mm to 150mm covered at f1.8 as well as the two zoom lenses.

