The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The council-owned utility confirmed leaks from its network are growing worse

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 24 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TasWater's business is being harmed by leaks from its network. File Photo

The rate at which potable water is leaking from TasWater's system widened in the last year, to 10.1 kilolitres per kilometre of water mains per day - more than three times the average loss rate reported by mainland utilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.