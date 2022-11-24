The rate at which potable water is leaking from TasWater's system widened in the last year, to 10.1 kilolitres per kilometre of water mains per day - more than three times the average loss rate reported by mainland utilities.
The rate of water losses was up from 8.9 kilolitres per kilometre of water mains per day in the previous financial year, indicating that the council-owned water group's efforts to find and seal network leaks have not succeeded.
In its 2022 annual report released last week, TasWater confirmed the losses were a "significant" problem for the business.
"A large portion of losses are attributable to our extensive and ageing underground networks with leakages that have not yet been detected," according to the annual report.
In response, TasWater revealed plans to trial analytics software to monitor the water network.
"This will use statistical algorithms and machine learning to detect anomalies ... allowing us to detect and manage network events and reduce water losses, repair times and energy costs," the report read.
Meanwhile the group's total borrowings blew out to $735 million as of June 30 this year - up from $619 million a year earlier.
The borrowings were so large that the company increased its debt facility with TASCORP - the state's financial management agency - to $850 million, up from $735 million last year.
The borrowings included $32,000 owed on a corporate Mastercard credit card, and did not include an unfunded defined benefit pension liability of $4.8 million.
The company's underlying net profit for the year ended June 2022 was $32 million, up from $16.3 million in the prior year.
TasWater paid a dividend of $24 million to its 29 local council shareholders, including a special dividend of $4 million to compensate for shortfalls during during COVID.
