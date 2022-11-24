The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Two rising stars battling to get start in $150,000 Newmarket Handicap at Mowbray

GM
By Greg Mansfield
November 24 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alpine Wolf (outside) just beats fellow Newmarket Handicap contender Julius in a trial at Spreyton on Tuesday morning. Picture by Peter Staples
Ryley Major wins at Mowbray on November 6. He is in a Golden Apple heat on Sunday. Picture by Stacey Lear
Sir Simon is likely to be given a chance to avenge his minor placing in the 2022 Devonport Cup.

Rising stars Alpine Wolf and Rebel Factor are not guaranteed a start in the $150,000 Newmarket Handicap at Mowbray next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.