2023 Disability Support Handbook

Welcome to the Disability Support Handbook.
Everyone who accesses the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) has their own unique story.
As of 30 June 2022 there were 12,104 Tasmanians who were benefiting from the NDIS and, of these, 7,696 people were receiving support for the first time and 340 initial plans have been recently approved.
In these pages you'll find a few of their stories together with details of the many support services that help people throughout our state.
The NDIS covers a whole range of support services, providing those with disability access to information and connections to services in their communities such as doctors, sporting clubs, support groups, libraries and schools, as well as information about what support is provided by each state and territory government.
Within these pages you'll find contact details for organisations throughout the state.
For more information about the NDIS, visit ndis.gov.au.
