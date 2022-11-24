Former Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Robin Banks was blocked from an appointment to the state's administrative tribunal because of her public advocacy, Parliament has heard.
It has previously been revealed that 25 appointment recommendations were made by an independent selection panel for the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal earlier this year and Attorney-General Elise Archer rejected four of them.
This included barrister Greg Barns and Ms Banks.
Ms Archer then added six candidates of her choice.
In Question Time on Thursday, Labor's justice spokeswoman Ella Haddad asked Ms Archer how it was that Ms Banks was rejected on the basis of public advocacy when at no time did she act without impartiality, independence or integrity as Anti-Discrimination Commissioner.
"Doesn't refusing to appoint someone have such high-standing capacity and qualification for the position, who was recommended by your own panel for appointment, show that in fact it is your integrity and impartiality that has been called into question?" she asked.
Ms Archer said she would not talk about individuals as part of the selection process.
She said the panel was appointed for the purpose of providing a minister with advice regarding their assessment of candidates for appointment.
"The panel does not make a decision as to who is to be appointed," Ms Archer said.
"I was completely entitled to reach a different view about the suitability of applicants than that which was reached by the selection panel.
"I formed the view that the panel had not adequately considered a number of measures required for appointment."
She said this pertained to selection criteria on the prepardeness to adhere to the tribunal's member of code of conduct and maintain the tribunals' independent, reputation as well as personal independence.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
