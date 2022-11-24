Tasmanian hockey star Eddie Ockenden has accepted the enormity of the 400-game milestone that awaits him on Sunday.
The 35-year-old Hobart-born player becomes the first Kookaburra to reach it as they take on India in South Australia in the second of a five-match series.
Ockenden admitted it was daunting at first before he came to terms with it, having plenty of family and friends there to support him.
"I've just sort of come around to appreciating that it is a lot of games," he said.
"It's a big part of your life, it's been the major part of my life for a long time so it's really special to have people congratulate you or just to experience thoughts or feelings about teammates, coaches, people I grew up playing with in Tassie.
"Hearing them say nice things about you is hard to listen to at times but it's really nice."
Since debuting in 2006 and winning the FIH's young player of the award two years later, Ockenden has achieved an international resumé featuring four Commonwealth Games wins, two World Cup and League wins and seven champions trophy victories on top of medals in three of his four Olympics.
However, he does not look like slowing down and is "taking it as it goes" for the rest of his career.
"I still love training, obviously playing is the best part but I think if you get to a point where training is hard, it gets really difficult, so I still love training and being around my teammates," he said.
Coming up on Ockenden and the Kookaburras' agenda is the world cup in India during January, an event and country he has plenty of good memories at.
"The good thing about playing hockey for Australia and through my whole career, you have realistic expectations that when you go to a tournament, we can say that we want to win it and I think that's not just saying it to hope," he said.
"We've had the teams that have been capable of winning the tournaments and that's really great for the team and the sport that we can go with confidence that we can do well."
Sitting on 398 games ahead of the side's weekend double, Ockenden is 43 games ahead of Jamie Dwyer's previous record of 365.
