The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Eddie Ockenden to play 400th Kookaburras game on Sunday

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated November 24 2022 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Getty Images

Tasmanian hockey star Eddie Ockenden has accepted the enormity of the 400-game milestone that awaits him on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.